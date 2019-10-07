Chinese President’s India visit on track, confirms official

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to India is very much on track, a top Indian official has confirmed to The Hindu. The official’s comments scotch speculative reports in a section of the Indian media that President Xi’s visit might be put off.

Mr. Xi’s visit to India is scheduled to begin in Mamallapuram near Chennai on October 11 with what will be his second informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Interestingly, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to visit Beijing on Monday for talks with President Xi and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

China, it appears, is signalling to Pakistan that President Xi’s visit to India does not reflect any dilution of the “all-weather” friendship of the two allies.

Of late, China’s references to the United Nations’ resolutions on Kashmir have irritated India, which continues to maintain that the dilution of Kashmir’s special status is an internal matter.

The Chinese have also offered to mediate between India and Pakistan over Kashmir, who also see U.S. President Donald Trump’s repeated offers to act as a third party on Kashmir as a welcome development.