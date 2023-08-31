HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chinese President Xi Jinping yet to confirm presence at G-20 summit in Delhi

If Xi doesn’t attend, Reuters reported that Chinese Premier Li Qiang would replace him at the summit; most other leaders, including U.S. President Joseph Biden, and leaders of the U.K., France, Germany, Canada, Japan, Brazil, Indonesia etc have already confirmed they will be present

August 31, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

Suhasini Haidar,Ananth Krishnan
The redeveloped and illuminated G20 logos installed at the Pragati maidan tunnel as part of the G20 Summit preparations, in New Delhi, on August 31, 2023.

The redeveloped and illuminated G20 logos installed at the Pragati maidan tunnel as part of the G20 Summit preparations, in New Delhi, on August 31, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

With just a week to go for the G-20 summit in Delhi, Chinese President Xi Jinping has not confirmed his presence at the meeting on September 9-10, sources in Delhi and Beijing said, amid reports that he may skip the high-powered meeting. Most other leaders, including U.S. President Joseph Biden, and leaders of the U.K., France, Germany, Canada, Japan, Brazil, Indonesia etc have already confirmed they will be present, and are expected to arrive at various times on September 8. In addition, Saudi Prince MbS is likely to be given an exceptional welcome as a State guest, and will stay on for a bilateral visit on September 11. 

ALSO READ
At Delhi summit, demonstrate climate leadership

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador have already regretted India’s invitation for the G-20, and will send Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Mexican Economy Minister Raquel Buenrostro Sanchez respectively in their place. In case, Mr. Xi doesn’t attend, international news agency Reuters reported that the Chinese Premier Li Qiang would replace him at the Summit, after attending the East Asia Summit in Jakarta on September 7.  

“I have nothing to offer in this regard at the moment”, said Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) spokesperson Wang Wenbin, when asked about the reports about President Xi and Premier Li on Thursday.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) declined to comment. When asked about the confirmation from leaders including Mr. Xi at a briefing earlier this month, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said, “It would be a better place for the visitors to respond to whether they’re coming…We have invited all the participants and we look forward to their participation.”

Several differences

Mr. Xi’s absence from the G-20 would be a break from the past, and would see as a downgrading of China’s participation in the Delhi summit, say analysts, at a time when several differences persist in producing a consensus joint statement at the summit.

ALSO READ
G20 Summit: 6.75 lakh pots of flowering plants, foliage to adorn Delhi roads

Since taking over as President in 2013, the Chinese President has attended every G-20 in-person and virtual summit, apart from the Rome G-20 in 2021, when China was still in the grip of the COVID pandemic. Last year, Mr. Xi attended the Bali G-20 summit as well, and a decision not to travel to Delhi would be significant, especially given that he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi met just a week ago on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in South Africa.

Since then, New Delhi and Beijing have sparred over the readouts of that meeting, with Mr. Wang saying the two leaders, who met in the leader’s lounge for an informal, unscheduled conversation, had agreed to direct officials for an “expeditious disengagement and de-escalation” of troops to resolve the situation at the Line of Actual control (LAC). This week, the MEA has crossed swords with the Chinese MFA over China’s publication of a “standard map” that includes Indian territory, including Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin. On Thursday, the MFA in Beijing also took issue with the travel of three retired former military chiefs to Taiwan on August 8.

ALSO READ
Ahead of G20 Summit, pro-Khalistan messages found written on Delhi Metro property

“We hope the country concerned [India] will abide by the one-China principle, prudently and properly handle Taiwan-related issues and refrain from having any form of military and security cooperation with Taiwan,” Mr. Wang said during the MFA briefing. 

Related Topics

G20 / summit / India-China

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.