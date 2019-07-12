Chinese men unfurl banner near Line of Actual Control

At least 11 men in civilian clothing on Friday morning drove close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in J&K’s Ladakh region from the Chinese side and unfurled a big banner apparently “to counter Dalai Lama’s birthday celebrations in a nearby village on this side”.

The incident, according to officials in the Army and the administration, occurred at Demchok village. The officials could not confirm if the men were Chinese Army or from a nearby village.

“People in civvies drove two to three vehicles and came opposite to the village where celebrations were held and unfurled a long red banner, reading ‘Ban all activity to split Tibet’,” said the officials.

They said the local villagers were celebrating the birthday of the Dalai Lama, locally known as Doley Tango, when the Chinese raised the objection, though unclear if they were armed or not.

The officials said there was no attempt to intrude or “violate the sanctity of the LAC”. “Phukche festival organised on the Dalai Lama’s birthday is a regular feature in Ladakh,” another official said.

An official said it was an attempt at ‘intimidating’ the locals. However, many parts of Ladakh observed the celebrations. Sources said the vehicles took aggressive stance and resorted to gestures to scare away the villagers on the border area.