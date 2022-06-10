Chinese infrastructure build-up near Ladakh border indicates hostile action in future, says Rahul Gandhi

The Narendra Modi government is betraying the country by ignoring the Chinese infrastructure build-up at the borders, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said on Friday. He added that the build-up pointed towards “future hostile action”.

“China is building the foundations for hostile action in the future. By ignoring it, the Government is betraying India,” Mr. Gandhi said on Twitter.

His remarks come just days after a top U.S. General termed the infrastructure development by China at the Ladakh border “alarming”.

On Wednesday, General Charles A. Flynn, Commanding General, U.S. Army Pacific, said that the Chinese activities across Ladakh were “eye-opening”.

Expressing concerns over the Chinese build-up, the General also said that the “destabilising and corrosive” behaviour of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in the Indo-Pacific region was simply not helpful.

Though External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi didn’t comment on Gen. Flynn’s observation directly on Thursday, he said India expected China to work with it to reach a mutually acceptable solution for the remaining issues in eastern Ladakh in the next round of military talks.

Both sides agreed that prolonging the existing situation was not in the interest of either side or overall relations, Mr. Bagchi added.