Chinese Ambassador Xu Feihong meets EAM Jaishankar

Chinese Ambassador Xu Feihong called on External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Tuesday.

The meeting comes days after a U.S. Congressional delegation met Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama in Dharamshala and called for “self-determination” for Tibetans.

“We exchanged views on China-India relations and other issues of common interest. Thanks for his best wishes. Look forward to working with the Indian side to push forward the development of China-India relations towards the right direction,” Mr. Xu said after the meeting.

Mr. Jaishankar also met a number of other envoys, including High Commissioner of Sri Lanka Kshenuka D. Senewiratne and High Commissioner of New Zealand Patrick John Rata.

He also sent out a message on the meeting with the Chinese envoy, saying, “Discussed our bilateral relationship and our common interest in its stabilisation and progress.”

Mr. Jaishankar hosted the U.S. Congressional delegation last week at the Hyderabad House hours after they spoke in support of Tibetans’s right to “self-determination”.

The Congressional delegation, led by House Committee on Foreign Affairs Chairman Michael McCaul and ex-Speaker Nancy Pelosi, had also called upon China to avoid interfering in the process of finding a successor to the Dalai Lama.

The U.S. lawmakers also met Mr. Modi during their stay. The statements from the U.S. lawmakers had drawn a strong verbal response from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, which declared that Beijing would take “resolute measures” to firmly defend its territorial sovereignty.