China’s actions due to India’s fragile economy, troubled neighbourhood and weak foreign policy, says Rahul

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi during his video speech on India-China border dispute. Twitter/@RahulGandhi

New Delhi

17 July 2020 14:36 IST

Modi govt ‘disturbed and disrupted’ all these aspects and made the country vulnerable, he alleges

A fragile economy, troubled neighbourhood and weak foreign policy prompted China to act against India, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said in a short video released by the Congress on Friday.

Mr. Gandhi, in the 3.37-second video, alleged that in the past six years, the Narendra Modi government “disturbed and disrupted” all these aspects and made the country vulnerable.

The video is part of a newly launched series where Mr. Gandhi would discuss issues related to current affairs for those interested in knowing the “truth”. This comes after his high-profile virtual interviews with experts during the nationwide lockdown.

“... Today you have a country which is economically in trouble; in trouble as far as foreign policy is concerned; in trouble with its neighbours; and that’s why the Chinese have decided that this is possibly the best time to act”, he said in his latest video. “So our strengths have suddenly become our weaknesses”.

He asserted that countries were protected by confluence of forces and systems and not by any one particular thing.

“A country is protected by its foreign relationships, it is protected by its neighbourhood, it is protected by its economy, it is protected by the feeling that its people have. The vision that its people have. And what has happened over the last six years is that in all those areas, India has been disturbed and disrupted”, he stated.

‘Relations are transactional’

In terms of foreign policy, Mr. Gandhi claimed that earlier powers like the United States, Russia and the European Union used to help India manoeuvre globally but now relations were transactional.

“Today our relationship has become transactional. We have a transactional relationship with the U.S. We have disturbed our relationship with the Russians. We have a transactional relationship with Europe”, he observed.

Except Pakistan, earlier all the neighbours -- be it Nepal, Sri Lanka or Bhutan -- were India’s partners. “Today Nepal is angry with us. If you go to Nepal and you speak to the Nepali people they are furious with what has happened. Sri Lankans have given a port to the Chinese. Maldives is disturbed. Bhutan is disturbed. So we have disrupted our foreign partners. we’ve disrupted our neighbourhood” ,he said.

India’s economy used to be it’s pride but now it was completely disturbed. “Worst economic growth in 50 years with no end in sight. Absolute disaster. Unemployment highest in 40 - 50 years...We told them [the Centre]... for God’s sake inject money into the economy. Fire the economy and do it immediately...We told the government that look, please realise that we are becoming vulnerable. All these things are connected”, he stated.