China welcomes decision to include Huawei in 5G trial

China has welcomed India’s decision to include telecom major Huawei in the 5G trial. The decision has ended months of speculation over Huawei’s participation in the 5G trial which was opposed by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the Swadeshi Jagran Manch.

“Glad to know all players got equal chance to participate in 5G trial in India. A welcome move conducive to initiatives like Digital India. Hope Chinese companies continue to enjoy open, transparent businesses environment and level playing field in India for win-win cooperation,” said Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong in a social media message.

Inclusion of the tech giant in the Indian scene had become a diplomatic issue with opposition from the U.S. and Japan. The Chinese major was banned by the U.S. in May which led to an international campaign to stop other countries from including it in 5G projects. The Swadeshi Jagran Manch had also cautioned the Modi government against its inclusion. Ashwani Mahajan, SJM national co-convener, had said, “Bringing in Huawei will give it access to the entire telecom network and data of the country.”

In July 2019, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the “Make in India” project would be considered while deciding on the 5G participation by Huawei. “Whatever we decide, that is something I would like to point out, will take into account our economic and security interest. So whatever fits in that decision will be taken by the committee,” he said explaining that a group was set up to study the issue and take an appropriate decision. China had also threatened India of “reverse sanctions” if Huawei was blocked from participating in the 5G trial.

Mr. Pompeo said earlier in December 2019 the U.S. remains concerned with the choice of telecom networks in areas where U.S. information travelled.