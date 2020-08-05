China Study Group reviews disengagement strategy

NEW DELHI

The China Study Group (CSG) headed by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Tuesday discussed future strategy for disengagement on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

The CSG reviewed the outcome of the fifth Corps Commander level talks held on Sunday and also discussed the future strategy, a defence source said. The CSG includes top Secretaries, military and intelligence officials. Details of the Sunday’s talks are still awaited.

The focus of the talks on August 4 was on resuming the stalled process of disengagement on the LAC, which has not moved beyond the incomplete first phase despite four rounds of talks. India has consistently demanded status quo ante of pre-May positions. Pangong Tso and Depsang have emerged as the areas of concern, with Chinese troops continuing to occupy the ridgelines of Finger 4, about 8 km inside from Finger 8 up to which India’s claim extends.

