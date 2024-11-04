ADVERTISEMENT

China space station crew returns to Earth after 6 months in space

Updated - November 05, 2024 12:03 pm IST - BEIJING

Three Chinese astronauts have returned to Earth after a six-month stay on China’s Tiangong space station

AP

A Long March rocket with a Shenzhou-19 spacecraft atop takes off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Jiuquan, northwestern China in the early hours of Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Three Chinese astronauts returned to earth on Monday after a six-month stay on the Tiangong space station, part of China’s effort to be a global leader in space exploration.

ADVERTISEMENT

A parachute slowed their capsule’s nighttime descent to a remote landing area in China’s Inner Mongolia region. The crew emerged after touching down at 1.24 a.m.

In recent years, the country’s space programme has brought back rocks from the moon and landed a rover on Mars. It aims to put a person on the moon by 2030, which would make China the second nation after the U.S. to do so.

ADVERTISEMENT

The space station astronauts returned after welcoming a replacement three-person, one woman and two men, crew last week for the latest six-month mission.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A space agency official said in April that Tiangong had manoeuvred several times to avoid debris and had partially lost power when the solar wing’s power cables were hit by debris, according to a report from the official Xinhua News Agency.

China is among the countries that have created space debris, including the reported break-up of a rocket stage in August during the launch of the first 18 satellites for a global internet service similar to Starlink, the still-growing constellation of satellites operated by Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

Tiangong, which means Heavenly Palace, was completed two years ago and orbits the earth.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

space programme

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US