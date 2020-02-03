China says it’s monitoring coronavirus cases in India

China is following the novel coronavirus cases detected in India, a statement from the Embassy of China said on Monday.

The Spokesperson of the Embassy, Counsellor Ji Rong, said China expected the world to assess Beijing’s response to the crisis objectively, and would jointly combat the epidemic with India.

The epidemic, he said, is “preventable and curable”.

“The Chinese side pays close attention to the report of the emergence of one confirmed case of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus in India and will cooperate with the Indian side to jointly strengthen the epidemic’s prevention and control,” Mr. Rong said.

The official said China had extended help and shared timely information with Indian officials regarding the viral outbreak that had killed more than 360 Chinese nationals so far. India has so far detected three cases of the coronavirus in Kerala, and evacuated hundreds of its nationals from Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak.

Mr. Ji said China would ensure the safety of Indian citizens in his country and would provide all possible help.

“We are willing to maintain close communication with India, provide necessary assistance and convenience to ensure the health and safety of Indian citizens in China, and address their legitimate concerns in a timely way,” he said.