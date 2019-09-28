China raises Kashmir issue at UN

Raising the Kashmir issue at the UN, China has told the General Assembly that the “dispute” should be peacefully and properly addressed in accordance with the UN Charter, Security Council resolutions and the bilateral agreement.

China, also stressed that no actions should be taken that would unilaterally change the “status quo”.

“The Kashmir issue, a dispute left from the past, should be peacefully and properly addressed in accordance with the UN Charter, Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreement,” State Councilor and Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi said in his address to the UN General Assembly on Friday.

“No actions that would unilaterally change the status quo should be taken. As a neighbour of both India and Pakistan, China hopes to see the dispute effectively managed and stability restored to the relationship between the two sides,” Mr. Wang said.

India ended Jammu and Kashmir’s special status by abrogating certain provisions of Article 370 of its Constitution on August 5.

India’s decision evoked strong reactions from Pakistan, which downgraded diplomatic ties and expelled the Indian ambassador.