China pitched four tents in ‘buffer zone’ in Ladakh, says Chushul councillor 

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) pitched four tents in a “buffer zone” in eastern Ladakh’s Chushul two days ago, according to Chushul councillor Konchok Stanzin.

Mr. Stanzin said he received information from the villagers that while three tents were removed after the Indian Army objected to their presence, a fourth one was in the process of being removed. Army did not respond to queries by The Hindu.

The incident occurred in the Table Top area of Gurung Hills in eastern Ladakh.

After the June 15, 2020 incident in Galwan where 20 Indian soldiers were killed in violent clashes with the Chinese PLA, several rounds of talks between the two armies have taken place, leading to disengagement and creation of buffer zones in five areas — Galwan, north and south bank of Pangong Tso, PP-17 A and most recent-PP 15. The buffer zones are the areas that were regularly patrolled by the Indo Tibetan Border Police and the Army before April 2020 when China started amassing troops close to the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh.

There are at least 26 patrolling points in eastern Ladakh that are not being patrolled anymore by the Indian troops.

Mr. Stanzin said that “PLA pitched four tents just below Table Top mountain in Chushul two days back. The area falls under a buffer zone. Then how did those tents come up? It is a complete violation of the disengagement agreement. Isn’t it a matter of concern?”

He added that the tents were noticed by the Army and the villagers following which a meeting was convened with the Chinese PLA.