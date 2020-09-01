China on Pranab: ‘Heavy loss for friendship’

China on Tuesday said the passing of former President Pranab Mukherjee was “a heavy loss for China-India friendship”.
Also read: Former President Pranab Mukherjee cremated with full state honours
“Former President Mukherjee was a veteran statesman of India,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said in Beijing. “In his 50 years in politics, he made positive contributions to China-India relations. In 2014, he received President Xi [in India] and the two sides issued a joint statement on building a closer development partnership. It is a heavy loss for China-India friendship and to India. We express deep condolences over his passing and extend sincere sympathies to the Indian government and to his family.”
The Indian Embassy in Beijing on Tuesday shared on Twitter photographs of the former President’s many engagements with China, from his hosting of President Xi Jinping in India in 2014 to his state visit to China in 2016, when he held talks with Mr. Xi and Premier Li Keqiang and visited a Buddhist temple in Guangzhou.
In this photo dated February 27, 1982, Mr. Mukherjee is seen perusing the Budget papers prior to the presentation in Parliament.
The Iranian Foreign Minister, Mr. Ali Akbar Velayati (left), calls on the External Affairs Minister, Mr. Mukherjee, in New Delhi on January 13, 1996.
Then PM P.V. Narasimha Rao, Union Finance Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, Planning Commission Deputy Chairman, Pranab Mukherjee and D. Subbarao in New Delhi on May 14, 1992.
Then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Jayalalitha, calling on the Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission, Pranab Mukherjee, in New Delhi on January 10, 1992.
Mr. Mukherjee, then Union Defence Minister, having a look at the ''Defence Procurement Procedure 2006'' document, after releasing the same in New Delhi on August 30, 2006.
Mr. Mukherjee during release of his memoir "The Turbulent Years: 1980-96" at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.
The President taking the class for XI and XII standard students of Dr. Rajendra Prasad Sarvodaya Vidyalaya on eve of the Teachers’ Day, at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Mr. Mukherjee had a brief career as a college teacher before he joined politics.
President Pranab Mukherjee pose for photographers at the Mughal Gardens at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on February 13, 2015.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath