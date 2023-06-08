China, India have to find a way of disengaging: EAM Jaishankar

June 08, 2023 12:50 pm | Updated 12:50 pm IST

India does not get swayed by coercion, inducements and false narratives, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on June 8 while citing the country’s approach towards the situation along the Northern border and its opposition to China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

Addressing a press conference on nine years of Modi government, Mr. Jaishankar also said that India has de-legitimised cross-border terrorism.

In his remarks, the Minister highlighted various aspects of Indian foreign policy, including its handling of different situations as well as the country’s ties with key countries.

He said that the world, especially the Global South, perceives India as a credible and effective development partner with delivery on the ground.

“The challenge with Pakistan is not new. The difference is that we are not ready to put up with cross-border terrorism from Pakistan. Pakistan knows what it needs to do and the world knows that. With China, on the other hand, the relationship can move forward if peace and tranquillity prevail on the border.

Speaking on the mural in the newly inaugurated Parliament, Mr. Jaishankar said, “The “Akhand Bharat” mural is from the Ashokan empire. It should not be a political issue. Our friendly neighbours will understand that. I am told they have appreciated our explanation.” I don’t expect Pakistan to understand, as there is no hope in Pakistan for understanding, he added.

Referring to the issue of Article 370, he said, “The abrogation of Article 370 was a long-awaited step for national security. The world used it against us. They saw it as our vulnerability, and we had to remedy it at home.”

Mr. Jaishankar further said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says many things. He said China built a bridge on Pangong Tso. In reality, China has been capturing our land since 1950. Today we are both in a state of forward deployment.

Diplomacy is a business for optimistic people, the Minister said. “We are not ruling out diplomacy. We should do whatever it takes whether it is Indian students or military personnel or anyone else,” he said regarding Kulbhushan Jadhav and eight Indians in Qatari custody. The focus in Afghanistan is on Afghan people with whom we have a historical connect, the EAM said.