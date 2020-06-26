Tell the truth on whether China has occupied any Indian territory: Congress to govt.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak up and tell the truth to the country on whether China has occupied any Indian territory.

He said if the Prime Minister says no Indian territory has been occupied by China, while satellite images show otherwise, then China stands to benefit from his statement. Congress president Sonia Gandhi also said that the central government cannot shirk its responsibility of securing our borders with China and asked Mr. Modi to take the nation into confidence on the situation in Ladakh.

Also read | As PMO clarifies on PM remarks, Congress urges government to explain Galwan

“If you (the PM) say Indian land has not been taken by China and it has actually been taken, then China will stand to benefit,” Mr. Gandhi said.

In a video message, part of the Congress party’s ‘SpeakUpForOurJawans’ campaign in honour of martyred Indian soldiers, Mr. Gandhi said the Prime Minister had stated that not even an inch of Indian territory has been taken away by anyone and there has been no intrusion, but satellite images and experts say China has occupied Indian territory at three points in eastern Ladakh.

Noting that the entire country is standing together behind the Prime Minister, the former Congress chief said, “We have to together fight China and throw them out”.

“Prime Minister ji, speak up and do not be scared. You will have to tell the truth to the country. Don’t be scared to say that yes, China has taken our land and we are going to act against them. The whole country is with you,” he said.

Referring to the 20 Indian soldiers who died following a clash with the Chinese army personnel at Galwan valley in eastern Ladakh earlier this month, Mr. Gandhi asked the government to explain who had sent the Indian soldiers without weapons to the border.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi asked why the country’s soldiers were martyred when China has not captured any Indian territory, as claimed by the Prime Minister.

“Today when there is a crisis-like situation at the India-China border, the central government cannot shirk its responsibility (of securing them),” she said in a video message.

“The country wants to know if China has not captured our land in Ladakh, as claimed by the Prime Minister, then why were our 20 soldiers martyred,” she asked.

She said while the Prime Minister says there is no intrusion into Indian territory, experts after seeing satellite images talk of the presence of Chinese troops in our territory confirming the intrusions.

“When and how will the Modi government take back from China our land in Ladakh? Is our territorial integrity being violated by China in Ladakh? Will the Prime Minister take the nation in confidence on the situation at the border?” Ms. Gandhi asked.

She said the government should give full support and strength to the Army, saying “this will be true patriotism”.