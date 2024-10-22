GIFT a SubscriptionGift
China confirms agreement to end standoff in eastern Ladakh

India on Monday (October 21, 2024) announced it has reached an agreement with China on patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh

Published - October 22, 2024 01:47 pm IST - Beijing

PTI
 Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a media briefing in Beijing that China and India have been in close communication through diplomatic and military channels on issues related to the China-India border. File

 Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a media briefing in Beijing that China and India have been in close communication through diplomatic and military channels on issues related to the China-India border. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

China on Tuesday (October 22, 2024) confirmed that it has reached an agreement with India to end the standoff between the two armies in eastern Ladakh.

“Over a recent period, China and India have been in close communication through diplomatic and military channels on issues related to the China-India border,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a media briefing in Beijing.

Reached agreement with China on LAC patrolling, resolution of friction points: India

“Now the two sides have reached a resolution on the relevant matters which China speaks highly of,” he said.

“Going forward China will work with India to implement these resolutions,” he said.

He, however, declined to provide details.

Watch | ‘The situation is stable, but it’s not normal’: Army chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Ladakh standoff with China

On the bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping on the margins of the BRICS summit at Russia's Kazan, he said, “We will keep you updated if anything comes up.”

India on Monday (October 21, 2024) announced it has reached an agreement with China on patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, in a major breakthrough in ending the over four-year-long military standoff between the two armies.

Xi Jinping calls to prepare for war as China launches live-fire exercise in Taiwan Strait

The ties between the two Asian giants nosedived significantly following the fierce clash in the Galwan Valley in June 2020 that marked the most serious military conflict between the two sides in decades.

Published - October 22, 2024 01:47 pm IST

