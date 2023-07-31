Child’s murder in Kerala’s Aluva figures in Opposition meeting

July 31, 2023 04:33 pm | Updated 04:38 pm IST - New Delhi

The rape and murder of a five-year-old girl who was found dead on Saturday in Aluva, Kerala, came up for discussion at the morning meeting of Opposition floor leaders. The Left leaders questioned Congress Lok Sabha member Benny Behanan who moved a notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the issue.

According to the sources, the Left leaders argued that at a time when the entire Opposition was united on the demand that the Prime Minister give a statement on Manipur on the floor of the House and was working under the common banner of Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance, why were the Congress MPs bringing local issues to the floor of the Parliament, trying to corner the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front government in Kerala. One of the Left leaders said, “They talk big about it being a larger battle and unity to face the stronger machinery of the BJP, then why are they dragging in these local issues?”

The Congress, on its part, tried to placate the angry Left leaders and asked them to understand the political compulsion and commitments of each MP towards their respective constituency. The Left leaders continued to be angry calling it an effort to trivialise the issue.

