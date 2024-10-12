ADVERTISEMENT

Child rights body calls for stopping state funding to madrassas unless they comply with RTE norms

Updated - October 12, 2024 01:19 pm IST - New Delhi

According to the report, the exemption of madrassas from the Right to Education Act has deprived children attending these institutions of quality education

PTI

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights highlights issues of curriculum, eligibility of teachers, opaque funding, violation of land laws and failure to provide children a holistic environment as problems associated with madrasas. File image for representation | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The apex child rights body has raised serious concerns about the state of functioning in madrassas and called for stopping state funding to them unless they comply with the Right to Education Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

In its latest report titled 'Guardians of Faith or Oppressors of Rights?', the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) said religious institutions operating outside the purview of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009 had a negative impact.

The politics of the madrasa survey

According to the report, the exemption of madrassas from the RTE Act has deprived children attending these institutions of quality education.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Articles 29 and 30 of the Indian Constitution protect the rights of minorities to preserve their culture and establish educational institutions, NCPCR asserts that these provisions have inadvertently led to discrimination against children in madrassas, who miss out on formal education mandated by the RTE Act.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Also read: Record number of Hindu students to sit for school final exam conducted by West Bengal Madrasah Board

The report pointed out that while the primary focus of madrassas is religious education, many do not provide the essential components of formal education such as adequate infrastructure, trained teachers, and proper academic curricula.

This leaves students at a disadvantage compared to their peers in mainstream schools.

ADVERTISEMENT

The report also noted instances where madrassa students have been denied basic entitlements such as textbooks, uniforms, and access to midday meal scheme.

The NCPCR said a large number of Muslim children out of school, with an estimated 1.2 crore Muslim children not receiving formal education, according to UDISE 2021-22 data.

The report also said there was a lack of accountability in many madrassas, where physical safety concerns, such as poor infrastructure and cases of child rights violations, have been reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

NCPCR has recommended a series of measures, including stopping state funding to madrassas and madrassa boards unless they comply with the RTE Act.

Additionally, NCPCR has recommended removing non-Muslim children from madrassas, as their inclusion violates Article 28 of the Constitution, which prohibits the imposition of religious instruction without parental consent.

The commission's report called for a balanced approach, where both religious and formal education can coexist but not within the same institution.

"Religious education cannot come at the expense of formal education," the report asserted, emphasising that the state must prioritise the fundamental right of every child to free and compulsory education.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

minority group

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US