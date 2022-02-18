Child Restraint System to protect infants on flights

DGCA advises airlines to implement the safety measure

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has sent an advisory to all airline operators to implement a Child Restraint System specifically designed to protect and restrain an infant or child during all phases of flight.

Acting on the recommendations of a sub-committee constituted after the after the Air India Express accident in Kozhikode on August 7, 2020, the aviation watchdog has decided to incorporate a Child Restraint System as part of the air safety management protocol.

Internal harness

A Child Restraint System typically has an internal harness and belt combination. “The device needs to interface with the aircraft seat. This includes devices that are secured using the aircraft seat belt as well as systems that secure the device to the aircraft seat,” the DGCA said in the advisory.

The proper use of restraints was one of the most basic and important factors in surviving an accident. “It is not possible for a parent to physically restrain an infant or child, especially during a sudden acceleration or deceleration, unanticipated or severe turbulence, or impact,” the DGCA said.

Dedicated seat

The safest way to secure an infant or child on board an aircraft was a Child Restraint System in a dedicated seat appropriate for that infant or child. “It is advised that airlines may encourage and increase the use of the system by passengers, wherever feasible, travelling by air with infants or children,” the DGCA said.

Airlines were advised to develop the processes, relevant policies, procedures, training programmes, Standard Operating Procedure and guidelines for managing change through their safety management systems to allow and enable the use of the Child Restraint System on board their aircrafts.

Airline operators were also told to make available on their websites the width of the narrowest and widest passenger seats in each class of service for each make, model and series of airplane used in passenger-carrying operations, and prohibit the use of certain types of Child Restraint Systems during ground movement, take-off, and landing.