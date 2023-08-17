Child onboard Vistara flight sustains burn injuries due to spillage of hot beverage

August 17, 2023 11:51 am | Updated 12:12 pm IST - New Delhi

Vistara on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, said a child onboard a flight from the national capital to Frankfurt last week sustained injuries due to spillage of hot beverage and that all medical expenses due to the incident will be reimbursed by the airline.

The incident happened on flight UK25 on August 11.

The girl child, around 10 years old, was travelling with her parents, according to a person in the know.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to victim’s family, the incident took place due to the negligence of crew member.

“One of the crew members on Flight UK25 slipped and spilled the hot chocolate drink on 10-year-old victim Tara, causing second-degree burns on her left thigh. A paramedic on board provided immediate first aid,” parents of the victim girl told ANI. They further said that the girl was later taken to Sanaa Clinicum Offenbach where Dr Nawar Bunni administered 1 gram of morphine for pain and irritation.

The unfortunate incident was reported onboard Vistara flight UK25 flying from New Delhi to Frankfurt on August 11.

Child was ‘playful’, says Vistara

Vistara has confirmed the above incident and contradicted the parents’ version, saying it happened when the child was being “playful”.

“We confirm an unfortunate incident occurred onboard UK25 flying from Delhi to Frankfurt on 11 August 2023, where a child sustained injuries due to spillage of hot beverage on the body. Our cabin crew had served hot chocolate to the child at the request of her parents, however, the beverage spilled on her since the child was playful during the service,” Vistara said in a statement.

“In line with the SOPs, our crew immediately provided first-aid as warranted for the spill, and sought support from a paramedic onboard, who volunteered to assist until the flight landed in Frankfurt,” the airline added.

According to the airline, it ensured medical care immediately upon landing by arranging an ambulance and the child, along with her mother, was sent to the hospital.

A post on social media platform X on August 13 claimed the airline's air hostess caused "2nd degree burn to 10 year old on flight to Frankfurt".

‘No apology from hostess’

The post by one Rachna Gupta also said an unfortunate accident was poorly handled and that the Vistara hostess did not apologise.

In the statement, Vistara also said its teams have been in touch with the customer ever since.

"We have already facilitated their early return to India, arranged for ground transportation in Frankfurt, met them at the airport and extended extensive on-ground support. We have conveyed to the customer that all medical expenses arising from this incident will be reimbursed by us.

"We continue to discuss with the customer and provide any further assistance as required. We are also reviewing and refining our processes, wherever required, to ensure such situations are avoided in the future. As always, safety and comfort of our customers is of utmost importance to us," the spokesperson said.

A full service carrier, Vistara is a joint venture between Tatas and Singapore Airlines.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.