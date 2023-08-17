HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Child onboard Delhi-Frankfurt flight sustained injuries due to spillage of hot beverage

Incident unfortunate, all medical expenses will be reimbursed, says Vistara airlines

August 17, 2023 11:51 am | Updated 11:51 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
A inside view of the Vistara Airlines at the Delhi Airport. File photo used for representational purpose only.

A inside view of the Vistara Airlines at the Delhi Airport. File photo used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Vistara on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, said a child onboard a flight from the national capital to Frankfurt last week sustained injuries due to spillage of hot beverage and that all medical expenses due to the incident will be reimbursed by the airline.

The incident happened on flight UK25 on August 11.

The girl child, around 10 years old, was travelling with her parents, according to a person in the know.

In a detailed statement, the airline also said it is reviewing and refining processes, wherever required, to avoid such situations in the future.

An unfortunate incident occurred where a child sustained injuries due to spillage of hot beverage on the body, an airline spokesperson said.

"Our cabin crew had served hot chocolate to the child on the request of her parents, however, the hot water spilled on her since the child was playful during the service. In line with the SOPs, our crew immediately provided first-aid as warranted for the spill, and sought support from a paramedic onboard, who volunteered to assist until the flight landed in Frankfurt," the spokesperson said in the statement.

According to the airline, it ensured medical care immediately upon landing by arranging an ambulance and the child, along with her mother, was sent to the hospital.

A post on social media platform X on August 13 claimed the airline's air hostess caused "2nd degree burn to 10 year old on flight to Frankfurt".

‘No apology from hostess’

The post by one Rachna Gupta also said an unfortunate accident was poorly handled and that the Vistara hostess did not apologise.

In the statement, Vistara also said its teams have been in touch with the customer ever since.

"We have already facilitated their early return to India, arranged for ground transportation in Frankfurt, met them at the airport and extended extensive on-ground support. We have conveyed to the customer that all medical expenses arising from this incident will be reimbursed by us.

"We continue to discuss with the customer and provide any further assistance as required. We are also reviewing and refining our processes, wherever required, to ensure such situations are avoided in the future. As always, safety and comfort of our customers is of utmost importance to us," the spokesperson said.

A full service carrier, Vistara is a joint venture between Tatas and Singapore Airlines.

Related Topics

air and space accident / aviation safety / emergency incident / air transport

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.