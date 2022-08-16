Child mortality has dipped to 35 per 1,000 live births: Minister

Govt. launches new app, Paalan 1000, to guide parents

Special Correspondent NEW DELHI
August 16, 2022 19:44 IST

“India has taken rapid strides in reducing child mortality since 2014 from 45 per 1,000 live births to 35 per 1,000 live births in 2019,’‘ said Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar on Tuesday.

Dr. Pawar was speaking after the virtual launch of the Paalan 1000 National Campaign and Parenting App at the Early Childhood Development Conclave in Mumbai.

Paalan 1000 focuses on the cognitive development of children in the first two years of their life. The app will provide practical advice to caregivers on what they can do in their everyday routine and will help clear the doubts of parents.

Highlighting the importance of the early phases of a child’s life as their impact can last a lifetime, Dr. Pawar said: “A baby’s brain development begins during pregnancy and is influenced by the pregnant woman’s health, nutrition and environment.’‘ 

“The first 1,000 days encompasses conception as well as the first two years of a child’s life and during this period, the growing child needs the right nutrition, stimulation, love and support. The first 1,000 days establishes a solid platform for a child’s physical, mental, emotional, cognitive and social health,” she said. 

The app combines coaching for parents, families and other caregivers with services designed to meet the families’ basic needs. The programme is aligned with the mission of the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK), emphasising responsive care and focused interventions during the first 1,000 days.

