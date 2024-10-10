Child marriage: NCPCR identifies more than 11 lakh children vulnerable; takes preventive steps

The apex child rights body National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Thursday (October 10, 2024) said it identified more than 11 lakh children vulnerable to child marriage in 2023-24 and intervened through steps such as family counselling, school reintegration efforts and coordination with law enforcement.

In a comprehensive report, the NCPCR underscored the efforts it took under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act (PCMA), 2006, through collaboration with child marriage prohibition officers (CMPOs), district authorities and other stakeholders.

“More than 1.2 crore people were reached through the awareness campaigns, with Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh emerging as leaders in the fight against child marriage,” the Commission said.

The report, which was prepared after virtual review meetings with district officials and key stakeholders, presents data on children at risk of dropping out of schools, a major factor contributing to child marriages.

Uttar Pradesh, with more than 5,00,000 such children, showed a strong response in addressing this issue, followed by States such as Madhya Pradesh and Odisha.

“Across India, more than 11.4 lakh vulnerable children were identified, with steps taken to prevent child marriages through family counselling, school reintegration efforts, and coordination with law enforcement,” according to the NCPCR.

The preventive measures also included mapping schools to identify children absent for 30 consecutive days without notice and coordinating with school authorities to monitor dropouts.

“In States such as Karnataka and Assam, officials conducted more than 40,000 meetings with key local figures such as religious leaders, service providers involved in marriage ceremonies, and Anganwadi workers to raise awareness and prevent marriages involving minors,” the report, released on Thursday (October 10, 2024), said.

Despite these efforts, the NCPCR report highlighted gaps in data collection and enforcement in certain States, including Goa and Ladakh, leading to difficulty in gathering comprehensive information. “Some districts still face deeply entrenched cultural practices, making it difficult to completely eliminate child marriage,” the report added.

In a letter to all States and UTs, NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo emphasised the importance of maintaining momentum in the fight against child marriage. He urged the Chief Secretaries of all States and Union Territories to prioritise the issue and continue implementing district-level strategies for eradication of child marriages.

The letter, accompanying the report, stressed the role of competitive-cooperative federalism in shaping and refining child welfare policies, particularly in raising awareness and enforcing existing laws.

