Child climate activist rejects PM’s initiative

Manipur’s Licypriya Kangujam, arguably the world’s youngest climate activist at eight, has turned down the Prime Minister’s #SheInspiresUs initiative for women to take over his social media accounts.

“Dear @narendramodi Ji, please don’t celebrate me if you are not going to listen [to] my voice. Thank you for selecting me amongst the inspiring women of the country under your initiative #SheInspiresUs. After thinking many times, I decided to turn down this honour,” Ms. Kongujam tweeted from her handle in response to her selection announced from the Twitter handle of MyGovIndia.

