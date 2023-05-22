ADVERTISEMENT

Chief of Vigyan Prasar, Centre’s science popularisation arm, fired

May 22, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Vigyan Prasar is in the middle of a ‘rationalisation’ exercise that involves merging, ‘disengaging’ and even closure of some organisations

Jacob Koshy
Jacob Koshy

Nakul Parashar, director, Vigyan Prasar, Department of Science and Technology, received a termination letter from the DST last week without any notice or intimation. File | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Weeks after The Hindu reported on a proposal in the Department of Science and Technology (DST) to rehaul several autonomous institutions funded by it, the head of one of the institutes – Vigyan Prasar – has had his services terminated.

Nakul Parashar, Director (CEO), Vigyan Prasar – an organisation set up in 1989 and tasked with science popularisation – had a contract until December 2023. He confirmed to The Hindu that he received a termination letter from the DST last week without any notice or intimation and which “took him by surprise.” To be sure, the nature of Dr. Parashar’s contract does not require the DST to give him prior notice.

Also read: The end of Vigyan Prasar is the death of another Nehruvian idea

The Hindu reported on April 29 that the DST, which is the main source of funds and sustenance for at least 30 autonomous research bodies — some of them of global prestige — was in the middle of a “rationalisation” exercise that involves merging, “disengaging” and even closure of some organisations. While many of the institutions are expected to remain unscathed, in terms of research funding and jobs, Vigyan Prasar – at least according to plans laid out in 2020 – was proposed to be shut down with some of its functions absorbed within the DST. Vigyan Prasar brings out science popularisation publications in several regional languages. In 2019, the DST even launched a science channel on Doordarshan content for which was generated by Vigyan Prasar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Multiple employees affiliated to Vigyan Prasar, told The Hindu on condition of anonymity, that there was no official communication from the DST to Vigyan Prasar on the future of the organisation though it seemed “imminent” that the organisation would shut shop by August. There are reportedly only seven full-time scientific staff at the organisation with the bulk of the work being handled by contractual employees. The Hindu’s queries to Srivari Chandrasekhar, Secretary, DST, on the reasons behind the termination and the future of Vigyan Prasar  remained unanswered until press time.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US