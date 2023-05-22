Chief of Vigyan Prasar, Centre’s science popularisation arm, fired

May 22, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Weeks after The Hindu reported on a proposal in the Department of Science and Technology (DST) to rehaul several autonomous institutions funded by it, the head of one of the institutes – Vigyan Prasar – has had his services terminated.

Nakul Parashar, Director (CEO), Vigyan Prasar – an organisation set up in 1989 and tasked with science popularisation – had a contract until December 2023. He confirmed to The Hindu that he received a termination letter from the DST last week without any notice or intimation and which “took him by surprise.” To be sure, the nature of Dr. Parashar’s contract does not require the DST to give him prior notice.

The Hindu reported on April 29 that the DST, which is the main source of funds and sustenance for at least 30 autonomous research bodies — some of them of global prestige — was in the middle of a “rationalisation” exercise that involves merging, “disengaging” and even closure of some organisations. While many of the institutions are expected to remain unscathed, in terms of research funding and jobs, Vigyan Prasar – at least according to plans laid out in 2020 – was proposed to be shut down with some of its functions absorbed within the DST. Vigyan Prasar brings out science popularisation publications in several regional languages. In 2019, the DST even launched a science channel on Doordarshan content for which was generated by Vigyan Prasar.

Multiple employees affiliated to Vigyan Prasar, told The Hindu on condition of anonymity, that there was no official communication from the DST to Vigyan Prasar on the future of the organisation though it seemed “imminent” that the organisation would shut shop by August. There are reportedly only seven full-time scientific staff at the organisation with the bulk of the work being handled by contractual employees. The Hindu’s queries to Srivari Chandrasekhar, Secretary, DST, on the reasons behind the termination and the future of Vigyan Prasar remained unanswered until press time.