Chief of Defence Staff will remain neutral to all Services: Gen. Rawat

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) will remain neutral within the Service (Army) and to all three Services, Gen. Bipin Rawat said on Wednesday after taking over as the country’s first CDS.

“We have to achieve more through integration. The synergised effort should not be the sum total of the three. It should be more,” he said talking to the media after reviewing a tri-service guard of honour.

The CDS has an office in the South Block and will continue to wear the uniform of the parent service. However, the rank badges and accoutrements of the CDS reflect jointness, integration and synergy. There is a new Peak cap, shoulder rank badges, belt buckle and a new car flag.

The broad mandate of the CDS includes bringing about jointness in operations, logistics, transport, training, support services, communications, repairs and maintenance of the three Services, “within three years of the first CDS assuming office.”

The mandate also includes promoting jointness in procurement, training and staffing for the Services; facilitation of restructuring of military commands for optimal utilisation of resources by bringing about jointness in operations, including through “establishment of joint/theatre commands and promoting use of indigenous equipment by the Services.”

Also read | Chief of Defence Staff can serve till 65, says government

There has been consensus among the Services on the formation on theatre commands and the Air Force has been especially opposed to the move.

On this Gen. Rawat said there are methods of theaterisation. “I think we are copying Western methods and what others have done. We can have our own systems. We will work out a mechanism,” he stated.