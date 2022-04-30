Chief Ministers assure CJI of tighter security at courts

Chief Ministers of various States during the Joint Conference of Chief Ministers of States and Chief Justices of High Court at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on April 30, 2022. | Photo Credit: R. V. Moorthy

April 30, 2022

CJI flags challenges to using local langauge in courts, logistical problem of translation of records

Chief Ministers of various States on Saturday assured Chief Justice of India (CJI) N.V. Ramana that security at court complexes including District Courts would be improved on the lines of a two-tier security system followed in Jammu and Kashmir but there was no consensus on setting up a National Judicial Infrastructure Authority (NJIA) to decide on judicial infrastructure.

Such a body would be created at the State level where Chief Minister of a particular State along with the Chief Justice of the High Court would decide on infrastructure.

Addressing a joint press conference along with Law Minister Kiren Rijiju after day-long deliberations of the conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices, the CJI also pointed out the bottlenecks of using regional language in courts.

Both Justice Ramana and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken about using local language in courts during the inaugural session.

Justice Ramana said, “Sometimes some of the judges are not familiar with the local language and the Chief Justice [of a High Court] will always be from outside”. The CJI said a full bench of the Supreme Court in 2014 had rejected a plea to use local language in courts but the debate resurfaced as Tamil Nadu raised the issue of using regional language in judicial proceedings.

“We do not have the technology or systems where the entire records have to be translated to local language or from local language to English. The logistic support is the biggest problem... We cannot implement reform in one day. I think it will happen only over a period of time,” the CJI noted.