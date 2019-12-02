National

Chidambaram’s detention ‘witch-hunt of worst kind’: Congress leaders

P. Chidambaram. File photo: Sandeep Saxena

The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on the plea filed by Mr. Chidambaram seeking bail in the INX Media money-laundering case

Senior Congress leaders on Monday described P. Chidambaram’s detention as a “witch-hunt of the worst kind” and tweeted in support of the former finance minister using the hashtag ‘Release Chidambaram’.

“Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram has been in judicial custody for more than 100 days. Mr Chidambaram’s continued detention is nothing but a witch-hunt of the worst kind. It is the duty of the court to uphold the personal liberty of an individual,” Congress general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal said.

Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev said a ruling party misusing the investigating machinery to selectively target their political opponents, by foisting cases against them is “New India”. “Mr Chidambaram’s continued detention is nothing but a witch-hunt of the worst kind,” she said.

