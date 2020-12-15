Chidambaram urges govt. to give up 'no repeal' stand

New Delhi

15 December 2020 21:03 IST

Calls for new bill after discussion with farmers

Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram on Tuesday termed the the Narendra Modi government’s ‘no repeal’ stand over the contentious farm laws as “shocking”, He urged the government to reach an agreement with the agitating farmers by “climbing down from its high horse” and enact a new bill.

In a series of tweets, Mr. Chidambaram said it is “obvious” that any agreement between the farmers and the Centre will need a new bill and pointed out that repeal and re-enactment is a legislative tool.

“It is shocking that after 20 days of farmers’ protests in the bitter winter of Delhi, the government continues to stick to the ‘no repeal’ stand. It is obvious that any agreement between farmers and government will necessarily require a new Bill to be passed in Parliament,” the former finance minister said.

Advertising

Advertising

“The simple way forward is to Repeal the present laws and Re-enact a new law based on the agreement. Repeal and

Re-enactment is a well known legislative tool. Government should reach an agreement with the farmers quickly,” he added.

In a separate tweet, former party chief Rahul Gandhi also attacked the Modi government and said only “crony capitalists are its best friends”.

“For Modi Govt: Dissenting students are anti-nationals. Concerned citizens are urban naxals. Migrant labourers are Covid carriers. Rape victims are nobody. Protesting farmers are Khalistani. And crony capitalists are best friends,” Mr. Gandhi tweeted.