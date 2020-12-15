Chidambaram urges govt. to give up 'no repeal' stand

Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram on Tuesday termed the the Narendra Modi government’s ‘no repeal’ stand over the contentious farm laws as “shocking”, He urged the government to reach an agreement with the agitating farmers by “climbing down from its high horse” and enact a new bill.
In a series of tweets, Mr. Chidambaram said it is “obvious” that any agreement between the farmers and the Centre will need a new bill and pointed out that repeal and re-enactment is a legislative tool.
“It is shocking that after 20 days of farmers’ protests in the bitter winter of Delhi, the government continues to stick to the ‘no repeal’ stand. It is obvious that any agreement between farmers and government will necessarily require a new Bill to be passed in Parliament,” the former finance minister said.
“The simple way forward is to Repeal the present laws and Re-enact a new law based on the agreement. Repeal and
Re-enactment is a well known legislative tool. Government should reach an agreement with the farmers quickly,” he added.
In a separate tweet, former party chief Rahul Gandhi also attacked the Modi government and said only “crony capitalists are its best friends”.
“For Modi Govt: Dissenting students are anti-nationals. Concerned citizens are urban naxals. Migrant labourers are Covid carriers. Rape victims are nobody. Protesting farmers are Khalistani. And crony capitalists are best friends,” Mr. Gandhi tweeted.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath