National

Chidambaram terms PM’s stimulus package as ‘headline and blank page’

P. Chidambaram. File photo

P. Chidambaram. File photo   | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Maximum packaging, minimum meaning, says Jairam Ramesh

Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Wednesday mocked the Prime Minister’s announcement of a ₹20 lakh crore financial package as a “headline and blank page”, and said he was looking forward to the Finance Minister filling the blank page.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced massive new financial incentives on top of the previously announced packages for a combined stimulus of ₹20 lakh crore.

Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India

Mr. Chidambaram said he would count every additional rupee the government infuses into the economy and examine what the poor, hungry and devastated migrant workers get after walking hundreds of kilometres to their home states.

“Yesterday, PM gave us a headline and a blank page. Naturally, my reaction was a blank!

“Today, we look forward to the FM filling the blank page. We will carefully count every ADDITIONAL rupee that the government will actually infuse into the economy,” he said on Twitter.

Click here for full package on migrants’ plight during lockdown

The former finance minister said “We will also carefully examine who gets what?”.

“And the first thing we will look for is what the poor, hungry and devastated migrant workers can expect after they have walked hundreds of kilometres to their home states.

“We will also examine what the bottom half of the population (13 crore families) will get in terms of REAL MONEY,” he said in a series of tweets.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also slammed the Prime Minister’s announcement.

“Last night the Prime Minister did what comes to him best. Maximum packaging, Minimum meaning.It was a case of classic NAMO. No Action Message Only,” he said on Twitter.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 13, 2020 11:04:18 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/chidambaram-terms-pms-stimulus-package-as-headline-and-blank-page/article31571287.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY