Chidambaram terms MEA as ‘ministry of extraordinary apologists’

18 February 2021 03:10 IST

Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram on Wednesday described the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) as the “ministry of extraordinary apologists” for the Narendra Modi government’s wrong domestic policies.

Mr. Chidambaram’s tweet comes a day after the Indian High Commission wrote an open letter to British member of Parliament Claudia Webbe who had supported the farmers against the farm laws.

“Does the Modi government still believe that the Farm Laws are popular and only a small “section” of farmers of Punjab are protesting against them? MEA is fast losing credibility by becoming the Ministry of Extraordinary Apologists for the government’s wrong domestic policies,” tweeted the former Finance Minister.

“The farmers are voters. So are migrant workers, MSMEs, the unemployed and the very poor families. When it is their turn, they will vote against the BJP like the Punjab voters,” he added.