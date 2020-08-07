Chidambaram takes a dig at Rajnath

‘Defence Ministry has acknowledged that there were Chinese incursions’

Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram on Friday took a dig at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh over a Ministry of Defence (MOD) document that gave details about Chinese aggression.

“Someone is out to get Mr. Rajnath Singh out of the Defence Ministry! Otherwise, why would the Defence Ministry website put out the truth about the Chinese aggression and occupation of Indian territory?” asked Mr. Chidambaram in a series of tweets about the MOD document that has been removed from the website.

“That single statement damaged Mr. Rajnath Singh (people ask, did the Ministry and the Army fail to act on the intelligence inputs and allowed the Chinese to bring troops and equipment and cross the LAC?). That statement also exposed the PM’s famous declaration that “no one intruded into Indian territory and no one is occupying Indian territory. I suspect there is a Chinese mole in the Defence Ministry!” he tweeted.

Chinese companies

Meanwhile, at the party’s official press briefing, spokesperson Pawan Khera alleged that the BJP had used the services of three Chinese companies — UC Web Mobile, Gamma Gaana Limited (Tencent of China) and ShareIT Technology — in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The companies had links with the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and were now being banned by the Centre, the Congress said. “When it comes to China, what exactly are your compulsions? Why do you close your eyes and slip into silent mode amidst brazen incursions by China in Ladakh? Why did your party take the help of China in the Lok Sabha elections?” asked Mr. Khera. The charge came on a day when BJP president J.P. Nadda attacked the Congress for links with the Chinese government and the Communist Party.

“Respected Nadda ji, Spreading lies is your speciality and misrepresentation is your style...Stop your bundle of lies,” Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted.