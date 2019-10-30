National

Chidambaram suffers from Crohn’s disease, needs immediate specialised treatment: Sources

Chidambaram suffers from Crohn’s disease: sources

Senior Congress leader and former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram, who is currently in Enforcement Directorate custody in the INX Media money laundering case, has been suffering from the chronic Crohn’s disease and needs immediate specialised treatment at a super speciality hospital, sources close to him said. PTI

