Chidambaram seeks stay on CBI remand

Former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram on Friday filed a fresh plea in the Supreme Court for stay of the trial court order remanding him to CBI custody till August 26 in the INX Media case.

Mr. Chidambaram has also challenged the arrest warrant issued against him by the trial court.

The senior Congress leader said the trial court had passed the order of his arrest without application of mind and without considering that the Supreme Court was already seized of the matter.

“It is submitted that the conduct of the respondent (CBI) is not only deplorable but, in fact, the action of the respondent clearly shows that the whole action was planned to overreach the authority and majesty of this court, in which the special judge was misled and made to pass the impugned orders,” the plea said.

He sought a stay till the apex court finally disposed of his appeals in the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court order of August 20 refusing him protection from arrest.

The Congress leader said, “The detention/arrest of the petitioner and the subsequent remand of the petitioner to custody of respondent agency are a direct sequitur of the judgment dated August 20, 2019.” He said his liberty was “illegally curtailed.”

“The detention/arrest of the petitioner in pursuance of a non-bailable warrant issued on August 21, 2019 and his subsequent remand by the order dated August 22, 2019 are totally without jurisdiction and authority of law,” the plea said.