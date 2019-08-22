INX Media case live | Chidambaram sent to CBI custody till August 26

Congress leader P. Chidambaram, who was arrested by the CBI on August 21 in connection with the INX Media corruption case, has been sent to a five-day CBI custody by a Delhi court.

Here are the updates:

Chidambaram sent to CBI custody

The court has allowed a five-day CBI custody of Mr. Chidambaram in the INX Media corruption case.

Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar asked the agency to conduct medical examination of Mr. Chidambaram as per the rules.

The court also allowed the family members and lawyers of Mr. Chidambaram to meet him for half an hour every day during the CBI custody.

“Considering the facts and circumstances, I am of the view that police custody is justified,” the judge said and remanded him to CBI’s custody till August 26.

Court reserves order

When the defence counsel pointed out that Mr. Chidambaram was not at flight risk and police remand can be sought only in special circumstances, the Solicitor General intervened.

Mr. Mehta said all are equal before the law and Mr. Chidambaram's son, Karti, was also taken into custody earlier. "Chidambaram has tremendous potential of not cooperating in probe since he is highly intelligent," Mr. Mehta said.

"Certain facts about the case cannot be narrated in open court," Mr. Mehta said as defence counsel claimed there was no new development in the case.

The court has reserved its order. It is expected to be delivered soon.

'FIPB approval cleared by six Secretary-level officials'

Appearing for Mr. Chidambaram, senior advocate Kapil Sibal pointed out that all persons the CBI accused of have already got bail in the case. "CBI summoned Mr. Chidambaram only once, after that he was not summoned. He has cooperated in the probe," the defence counsel argued. Mr. Sibal also contested the sufficiency of evidence in the case.

The CBI asked a total of 12 questions, six of which had been posed the last time and were answered, said the defence counsel adding that the FIPB approval in the INX Media matter was cleared by six Secretary-level officials.

Abhishek Manu Singhvi, also appearing for Mr. Chidambaram pointed out that the CBI did not take any action for the past 11-12 months. "Mr. Chidambaram has given only those replies to the CBI which he had, but not according to the wishes of the agency. It is terming this as non-cooperation by him," he argued.

CBI's arguments

Claiming that it has unearthed a major money trail, the CBI sought five-day custody of Mr. Chidambaram. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing CBI, argued that the INX Media case was a "classic case of money laundering," and pointed out the Delhi High Court's verdict rejecting anticipatory bail to the former Finance Minister.

The CBI also claimed Mr. Chidambaram didn't cooperate when he appeared before it on June 6, 2018. Mr. Mehta argued Mr. Chidambaram's custodial interrogation was necessary "to unearth the larger conspiracy."

Mr. Chidambaram, who was arrested on Wednesday night, was produced before the Rouse Avenue Court in New Delhi. Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar is hearing the arguments.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta is pleading for the CBI, while a band of lawyers including Kapil Sibal, Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Vivek Tankha are appearing for Mr. Chidambaram.

Mr. Chidambaram’s family members, including his wife Nalini and son Karti, are also present.

The CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Mr. Chidambaram’s tenure as the finance minister. Thereafter, the ED lodged a money laundering case in this regard in 2018.