GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chidambaram hits out at PM Modi over remark on 1975 Emergency

On the 49th anniversary of the 1975 Emergency, the Prime Minister said its dark days are a reminder of how the Congress subverted basic freedoms and trampled over the Constitution.

Published - June 25, 2024 12:58 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Congress leader P. Chidambaram during a press conference in New Delhi. File

Congress leader P. Chidambaram during a press conference in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

Congress leader P Chidambaram said on June 25 the people of the country have voted for the 18th Lok Sabha in such a manner that no "divine ruler" can change the basic structure of the Constitution.

In a post on 'X', he said the people have voted to curtail the ambitions of the BJP.

  

"Hon'ble Prime Minister said that 'Emergency reminds us to protect the Constitution'. Very true," Mr. Chidambaram said.

"I may add, the Constitution reminded the people to prevent another Emergency, and they voted to curtail the ambitions of the BJP. The people voted for the 18th Lok Sabha in such a manner that no human or divine ruler can change the basic structure of the Constitution," he added.

"India will remain a liberal, democratic and secular Union of States," the Congress leader added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on June 25 those who imposed the Emergency have no right to profess love for the Constitution.

On the 49th anniversary of the 1975 Emergency, the Prime Minister said its dark days are a reminder of how the Congress subverted basic freedoms and trampled over the Constitution.

Hitting out at the main Opposition party, he said on 'X', "These are the same people who have imposed Article 356 on innumerable occasions, got a Bill to destroy press freedom, destroyed federalism and violated every aspect of the Constitution." "The mindset which led to the imposition of the Emergency is very much alive among the same Party which imposed it. They hide their disdain for the Constitution through their tokenism but the people of India have seen through their antics and that is why they have rejected them time and again," Mr. Modi said.

On June 25, 1975, the then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, a Congress stalwart, imposed the Emergency in the country, suspending civil liberties, jailing opposition leaders and dissidents and effecting press censorship.

Related Topics

Indian National Congress / Bharatiya Janata Party / national government

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.