Chidambaram family dares govt to show proof of secret bank account

Former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram’s family on Tuesday dared the Union government to produce even a shred of evidence of undisclosed bank account, property or shell companies and accused the government of demonising him.

In a statement, the family said they were distressed that the “media has been reporting completely wild, unverified and unsubstantiated allegations” against Mr. Chidambaram in the last few days and “unable to uphold liberty against calumny”.

“Every person is presumed innocent unless proved guilty in a court of law,” said the statement that was shared on the twitter handle of Mr. Chidambaram’s son and Lok Sabha member Karti Chidambaram.

“We challenge the government to produce a shred of evidence in support of one undisclosed bank account, one undisclosed property or one shell company anywhere in the world,” the statement said.

The family possessed enough wealth and did not crave for money through unlawful ways, it noted.

“We are therefore astounded by allegations of properties in multiple countries, multiple bank accounts, numerous shell companies etc. These are chapters plucked out of ghost stories and one day these ghosts will be buried,” it said.

Appealing for restraint and dignity from the media, the family said,“ Chidambaram has been in public life for nearly 50 years and his impeccable honesty, work as well as contribution cannot be wiped out by a campaign of vilification”.

Karti’s statement

In a separate but similar statement, Mr. Karti stressed that all his assets were declared and he could lose his Lok Sabha membership if he was dishonest about his filings.

“I have said this ad nauseam. My assets are all duly accounted for and disclosed in all statutory filings. I have contested two elections, one successfully. I am obligated to publicly declare my assets and I have done so,” he said.

“Let me remind you that I am liable for disqualification from Parliament if I have misstated my assets,” he pointed out.

"If the agencies, including the Income Tax Department, had proof of 'undeclared assets' or 'undisclosed sources of income', they could have easily proceeded against me under the relevant provisions of law,” he said.

Both Mr. Chidambaram and his son have been accused by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate of “receiving bribes” in granting permission for foreign investment in the INX Media case.