Chidamabaram takes swipe at Modi’s address to U.N.

Former Union Finance Minister P. Chidamabaram on Sunday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the U.N. General Assembly (UNGA) pointing out that very few seats were occupied and none applauded the speech.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Modi had addressed the UNGA during which he described India as “the mother of all democracies” and covered a range if issues: from COVID-19 to the emerging security scenario in Afghanistan.

“I was disappointed that only a few seats were occupied when PM Modi addressed the U.N. General Assembly. And even more disappointed that no one applauded,” Mr. Chidambaram tweeted.

“India’s Permanent Mission at the U.N. has goofed up massively.”

His colleague Jairam Ramesh not only retweeted his comment but also targeted the Prime Minister over the latter’s comment about reforms in India.

Deforming India: Jairam Ramesh

“The Prime Minister is not reforming, but really deforming India,” Mr. Ramesh said on twitter.

The official handle of the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee tweeted, “Modi’s declining popularity has further come down. During the UNGA address, there were empty seats and none clapped even once.

“A month ago, the Indian media had stated that Modi’s popularity remains only 24%. But going by the ratings in the foreign countries, it appears to be minus 24%.”