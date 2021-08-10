Chidamabaram, Jairam Ramesh poll observers for Goa, Manipur

New Delhi

10 August 2021 04:17 IST

Both the States will have elections early 2022

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has appointed senior leaders P. Chidamabaram and Jairam Ramesh to oversee election strategies and overall coordination for Goa and Manipur respectively.

Both the States will have elections in the early part of 2022. In the last Assembly elections, though the Congress had emerged as the single largest party in both the States, the BJP formed the government with the help of post poll alliances and some defections from the Congress.

