Chicken replaces buffalo on AMU menu

The crisis facing the meat industry has affected Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), as buffalo meat has gone off the menu in its hostels since the Bharatiya Janata Party government in the State began a crackdown on slaughterhouses. The university, which earlier used to serve buffalo meat at least once a day to hostel residents, replaced red meat with chicken twice a week on its menu.

Vegetable diet

Days after meat sellers across the State went on a strike in protest, students were served vegetables with all meals five days a week. After several students complained against the “bland food”, president of the AMU Students Union (AMUSU) Faizul Hasan wrote to the Vice-Chancellor, Lt.Gen. (Retd) Zameer Uddin Shah, informing him about the students’ grievance.

Mr. Hasan told the VC that the shortage of meat supply caused the prices of alternative food items to go up substantially. He said offering chicken in place of buffalo meat for 20,000 students was beyond the budgetary provisions allotted to the dining halls.

Mr. Hasan he said it was the State government's responsibility to ensure that legal slaughterhouses functioned. After the AMUSU president raised the issue, the AMU issued a statement on Thursday: “Licensed holder vendors will be contacted on Friday to ensure the renewal of meat supply.”