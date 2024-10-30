Woman Naxalite carrying cash reward, four other cadres surrender in Chhattisgarh

“Five Naxalites, including a woman carrying a cash reward of ₹5 lakh and wanted for attacks on police, have surrendered in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district,” a senior official said on Wednesday (October 30, 2024.)

ADVERTISEMENT

“They turned themselves in before senior police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officials, in Bijapur, on Tuesday (October 29, 2024) citing that they were disappointed with the atrocities committed by senior cadres and the “inhuman and hollow” Maoist ideology,” the official said.

Biggest ever encounter in Chhattisgarh: Toll reaches 31 as senior Naxal leaders among the dead

“The cadres were also impressed by the ‘Niyad Nellanar’ (your good village) scheme of the State Government, aimed at facilitating development works in remote villages,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Out of the five who surrendered, Sushila alias Bujji was active as Aheri area committee member under Gadchiroli division of Maoists and was carrying a reward of ₹5 lakh on her head,” the official said.

“She was allegedly involved in at least seven incidents of firing on police teams between 2018 and 2023 in Gadchiroli area on Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh inter-State border,” he said. “All the Naxalites who surrendered were provided an assistance of ₹25,000 each and will be further rehabilitated as per the Government’s policy,” he added.

“With this, 185 Naxalites have so far quit violence in the district so far this year,” according to police. “Besides, 411 Naxalites have been arrested in the district during the same period,” they said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.