Two security personnel killed, two injured in IED attack by Naxals in Chhattisgarh

Two Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel were killed, and two personnel of the Chhattisgarh Police were injured in an IED (improvised explosive device) blast carried out by Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district on Saturday (October 19, 2024), the police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The blast took place in the Abujhmad forest, a vast, 4,000 sq km unsurveyed area in the conflict-hit Bastar region. This region has seen intense activity, including a separate operation, on October 4, when security forces killed 38 Maoists in another part of the forest.

In a statement issued on Saturday (October 19, 2024), the police said that a joint team of security personnel, including the ITBP, Border Security Force (BSF), local police, Bastar Fighters, and District Reserve Guard, were returning from an operation when the blast occurred in a forest area near Kodiliyar village between 11.30 a.m. and 12 p.m. The team was acting on information about the presence of Maoists from Abujhmad division.

ADVERTISEMENT

The security personnel had left from different camps in Orchha, Mohandi and Irakbhatti on Thursday (October 17, 2024), and headed towards Dhurbeda, the police said. They did not encounter any Maoists and were on their way back when the IED blast occurred.

“The ITBP personnel who died have been identified as Amar Panwar (36) from Satara district of Maharashtra, and K. Rajesh (36) from Kadappa in Andhra Pradesh. Both were from the 53rd Battalion of the ITBP,” Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) P. Sundarraj said.

The two policemen who were injured in the blast are reportedly out of danger and being brought to State capital Raipur for further treatment.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.