Two naxalites killed in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district, claims police

Police claims to have recovered some articles used by the Naxalites

Published - September 25, 2024 06:59 am IST - RAIPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Two Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on the intervening night of Monday (September 23, 2024) and Tuesday (September 24, 2024), claimed the State police attributing it to “credible sources”. The bodies, however, had not been recovered till 7 p.m. 

A senior police officer said that on Monday, there was an encounter between the Maoists and a joint party of District Force, DRG, Bastar Fighters and 206 Cobra Corps from Police Station Chintalnar and Camp Mukaram in the forest hills on the banks of the Chintawagu river from “night to morning, in which concrete information has been received about the killing of at least two Naxalites”.

The police suspect that due to the high water level in the Chintavagu river and continuous firing by the Naxals, the Naxals were successful in taking away the bodies of their comrades. They also claimed to have recovered some articles used by the Naxalites.

This was the second encounter in the past couple of days. Earlier, on Monday, three alleged Naxalites were gunned down in Narayanpur, taking the total number of Maoists killed this year to at least 157.

