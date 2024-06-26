ADVERTISEMENT

Two more arrested in Arang ‘lynching’ case; four held so far

Updated - June 26, 2024 02:53 am IST

Published - June 26, 2024 02:52 am IST - RAIPUR

Additional Superintendent (Raipur Rural) Kirtan Rathore said that all the accused have been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder under section 304 of the IPC.

The Hindu Bureau

The vehicle that was used to transport cattle when the attack occurred at Arang in Chhattisgarh. Special Arrangement | Photo Credit: Kannal Achuthan 10042@Chennai

Two more people were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the death of three cattle transporters from Uttar Pradesh in Arang earlier this month.

ADVERTISEMENT

With this, the total number of arrests in the case – that the victims’ families have alleged was an act of mob lynching – is now four. The police are yet to shed light on the events that led to the killings on June 7.

The two men arrested on Tuesday are Mahasamund residents (the incident took place on the Raipur-Mahasamund border) Navin Singh Thakur, and Mayank Sharma. Thakur works as a driver while the latter is a goods transporter, police said. Police arrested two others identified as Harsh Mishra and Raja Agarwal on June 22 and June 23 respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

First arrest made in ‘lynching’ of 3 cattle transporters in Arang

On June 7 Saddam Qureshi 23, his cousins Guddu Khan 35, and Chand Miya Khan (23), were waylaid while transporting cattle from Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund to the state capital. They were attacked on the Mahanadi river bridge in Arang and assaulted by a mob.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The police found all three lying below the bridge. While two succumbed the same day, Saddam the lone surviving eye-witness succumbed to his wounds on June 18.

Arang cattle transporters death: Survivor critical; next two days crucial, say doctors

Additional Superintendent (Raipur Rural) Kirtan Rathore said that all the accused have been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder under section 304 of the IPC.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Chhattisgarh

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US