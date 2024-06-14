GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two ITBP jawans injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh

The ITBP personnel suffered superficial splinter injuries, a police offical said

Published - June 14, 2024 11:44 am IST - Narayanpur

PTI

Two personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were injured after an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites went off in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district on June 14, police said.

The incident took place around 6:30 a.m. in the forest near Kutul village under Kohkameta police station area when a team of ITBP’s 53rd battalion was out on an area domination operation, a police official said.

Two ITBP personnel came in contact with the IED triggering an explosion that caused superficial splinter injuries to them, he said.

The wounded jawans were rushed to a hospital here and they were said to be out of danger, he said, adding that a search operation is underway in the area.

Chhattisgarh

