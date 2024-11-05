Two ex-bureaucrats, former Chhattisgarh Advocate General booked for influencing NAN scam probe

Two retired IAS officers and a former State Advocate General have been booked by the Chhattisgarh Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) for allegedly misusing their positions to influence the probe in the alleged Nagrik Apurti Nigam(NAN) scam that first came to light in 2015.

An EOW official confirmed that Anil Tuteja and Alok Shukla, and former AG Satish Chandra Verma, have been named in an FIR registered under the relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, and the The Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018.

Mr. Tuteja is the former chairperson, while Mr. Shukla is the ex-managing director of NAN, Chhattisgarh’s nodal agency for procuring and distributing food grains under the Public Distribution System.

The decade-old alleged scam pertained to procurement of sub-standard rice and salt by NAN, and the officer duo was among the 18 persons booked by the Anti Corruption Bureau. In 2019, the ED lodged an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act based on the same FIR. It is ED’s report and documents shared by the ED with the State’s investigating agency that has formed the basis of the latest FIR.

Citing digital evidence, including WhatsApp chats, the FIR notes that “On assessing the digital evidence, it was found that Mr. Anil Tuteja and Mr. Alok Shukla were not only trying to obstruct the process of ECIR/RPSZO/01/2019 registered by the Enforcement Directorate, but also, in connivance with the bureaucrats of the Chhattisgarh government and officials holding constitutional posts, they were trying to influence the trial of crime number 09/2015, which was pending in the Hon’ble Special Court, Raipur.”

It further notes that the ex-bureaucrats misused their respective positions and gave undue advantage to then Advocate General Verma, with the intention that he could be motivated to perform public duty in an improper manner.

Notably, the NAN scam purportedly took place during the tenure of the previous BJP government under Raman Singh, the fresh EOW FIR mentions the purported clout they enjoyed during the previous Congress government of Bhupesh Baghel that ruled the State between 2018 and 2023.

‘Bureaucracy in control’

“Mr. Anil Tuteja and Dr. Alok Shukla had become important officers in the Chhattisgarh government and these officers had a lot of interference in the government’s operations, policy making and other works since the year 2019. They were the most powerful officers of the government and they had direct interference in postings and transfers on all important posts. In a way, it was said that the entire bureaucracy of the Chhattisgarh government was under their control, so it was no exaggeration to say this. The desired postings of the desired officers were also under their control. Due to this, they had control over the officers posted on important posts of the state government,” it reads.