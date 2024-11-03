ADVERTISEMENT

Two cops injured in attack by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Published - November 03, 2024 09:48 am IST - Sukma

Small ‘action team’ of Naxalites (typically comprising four to five cadres) suddenly attacked the two personnel with sharp edged weapons and then escaped

PTI

Two policemen were injured after Naxalites attacked them with sharp weapons. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Two policemen were injured after Naxalites attacked them with sharp weapons at a weekly market in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Sukma district on Sunday (November 3, 2024) morning, an official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The incident took place when the police were deployed on security duty at the market in Jagargunda village,” he said.

“A small ‘action team’ of Naxalites (typically comprising four to five cadres) suddenly attacked the two personnel with sharp edged weapons and then escaped,” the police official said.

Other security personnel deployed there swung into action and launched a search for the attackers, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Both the injured personnel, posted at Jagargunda police station, were admitted to a local hospital from where they will be shifted to Sukma for further medication, the official said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Chhattisgarh

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US