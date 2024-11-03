Two cops injured in attack by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Two policemen were injured after Naxalites attacked them with sharp weapons at a weekly market in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Sukma district on Sunday (November 3, 2024) morning, an official said.

“The incident took place when the police were deployed on security duty at the market in Jagargunda village,” he said.

“A small ‘action team’ of Naxalites (typically comprising four to five cadres) suddenly attacked the two personnel with sharp edged weapons and then escaped,” the police official said.

Other security personnel deployed there swung into action and launched a search for the attackers, he said.

Both the injured personnel, posted at Jagargunda police station, were admitted to a local hospital from where they will be shifted to Sukma for further medication, the official said.