GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two cops injured in attack by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Small ‘action team’ of Naxalites (typically comprising four to five cadres) suddenly attacked the two personnel with sharp edged weapons and then escaped

Published - November 03, 2024 09:48 am IST - Sukma

PTI
Two policemen were injured after Naxalites attacked them with sharp weapons. File

Two policemen were injured after Naxalites attacked them with sharp weapons. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Two policemen were injured after Naxalites attacked them with sharp weapons at a weekly market in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Sukma district on Sunday (November 3, 2024) morning, an official said.

“The incident took place when the police were deployed on security duty at the market in Jagargunda village,” he said.

“A small ‘action team’ of Naxalites (typically comprising four to five cadres) suddenly attacked the two personnel with sharp edged weapons and then escaped,” the police official said.

Other security personnel deployed there swung into action and launched a search for the attackers, he said.

Both the injured personnel, posted at Jagargunda police station, were admitted to a local hospital from where they will be shifted to Sukma for further medication, the official said.

Published - November 03, 2024 09:48 am IST

Related Topics

Chhattisgarh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.